DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police have arrested two 17-year-old men and a juvenile girl for the early October capital murder of Duncanville resident Aaija Smoker.

Officers responded to the Bella Ruscello Apartments at 250 E. Highway 67 on Saturday, October 5 around 11:20 a.m. to investigate a report of an unconscious person inside an apartment.

That’s where they discovered a woman, Smoker, who had been shot and killed in a robbery, police said.

On Wednesday, November 25, Duncanville Police Department detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cornelius Lydell Broadway, 17, of DeSoto.

At the time the capital murder warrant was obtained, Broadway was being held in the Dallas County Jail on other charges.

He remains in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office custody with the additional charge of capital murder and bond set at $500,000 for the murder of Smoker.

On Friday, November 27, Duncanville detectives arrested Jeromey Lemar Young Jr., 17, of Dallas who was also charged with capital murder with bond set at $500,000.

Young was booked into the Duncanville City Jail and then transferred to Dallas County Jail.

On Saturday, November 30, Duncanville detectives arrested a juvenile female of Dallas on capital murder charges, and she was taken to the Dallas County Juvenile Detection Center.

Detectives are trying to find one more juvenile suspect, and an at-large warrant for capital murder has been obtained for the suspect.

Police have not released any details on motive or the circumstances of the murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can call Duncanville Police Detective Bert Pudgurney at 972-780-4911.