DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas coach Seth Littrell has fired his offensive and defensive coordinators after the Mean Green, a preseason favorite in Conference USA, ended the season with a 4-8 record and a three-game skid.

Defensive coordinator Troy Reffett had come to North Texas with Littrell four years ago. Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder was with the Mean Green for only one season after coming from FCS team Eastern Washington.

The moves Monday came two days after UNT’s third loss in a row, 26-21 at home to UAB. The Mean Green missed a bowl game for the first time under Littrell, and were coming off consecutive nine-win seasons.

“Sometimes a different perspective is needed for the growth of a program, and I feel like this is one of those times,” Littrell said.

 

 

