The American Red Cross of North Texas serves a population of more than nine million people in 121 counties in some of the state’s most geographically and weather-diverse landscapes.
The Red Cross works to empower people to become survivors. Through trainings and reinforcing preparedness steps, knowledge becomes action and action saves lives. And they need you! 90% of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers. For more information about getting involved, go to American Red Cross North Texas Region.
Blood donations can help save lives this holiday season. Make an appointment today.
