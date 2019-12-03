Comments
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in DeSoto Monday evening has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.
Police said they responded to a home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Drive at around 8 p.m. and found the 21-year-old victim with stab wounds on her face and body.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police suspected her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Gonzalez, of murdering her and asked for the public’s help in finding him.
He was later arrested early Tuesday morning in Irving and charged with murder. Police are continuing to investigate what may have led up to the fatal stabbing.
