TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A evening house fire on Monday eventually took the life of an elderly woman.
Crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department were called to a house in the 500 block of West Felix Street around 7:00 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found a house engulfed in smoke. First-responders were also told someone was most likely trapped inside.
As one team battled the flames another fire crew entered the house, found an elderly woman in a back room and pulled her from the residence.
The woman, later identified as 82-year old Lilly Beck, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
