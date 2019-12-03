  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:82-year-old, Deadly Fire, deadly house fire, elderly woman, elderly woman killed, Fort Worth Fire Department, house fire, House Fire Death, Lilly Beck


TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A evening house fire on Monday eventually took the life of an elderly woman.

Crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department were called to a house in the 500 block of West Felix Street around 7:00 p.m.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

When firefighters arrived they found a house engulfed in smoke. First-responders were also told someone was most likely trapped inside.

As one team battled the flames another fire crew entered the house, found an elderly woman in a back room and pulled her from the residence.

The woman, later identified as 82-year old Lilly Beck, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments