CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police issued a safety alert after what reportedly turned into a scary walk home for one student.

Police said a man and woman tried to lure the student into their vehicle near Polser Elementary School on Monday afternoon near Hebron Parkway in far north Carrollton.

The student was not hurt.

Police said the man and woman were in a black SUV and investigators are trying to find them so they can talk to them.

Polser Elementary School Principal Lisa Phelps sent parents the following letter on the matter:

Dear Polser Parents,

As principal, I believe it is important to keep you informed of events that may not have directly impacted your child but should be shared with you.

Yesterday afternoon while one of our students was walking home from school, they were approached by a male and female driving a black SUV at the 1400 block of Polser Road (between Capstone and Rolling Oaks) in Carrollton. These individuals verbally asked the student to come over to their vehicle. Thankfully, our student took immediate action by reporting the incident to their parents, and then to the school administration, who immediately contacted the Carrollton Police Department.

The safety of our students is my number one priority. I encourage you to visit with your children at home, reminding them to be aware of their surroundings; to walk or ride bikes to or from school in groups; and immediately report anything that causes them concern to a trusted adult. Working together, our parents, staff, and administration can help keep our students safe.

We are very thankful for and proud of the quick action that our student took in reporting this to the proper authorities. Please know that the police are currently investigating the incident. If you have any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3333. For more details, please visit the Carrollton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Thank you,

Lisa Phelps

Principal, Polser Elementary