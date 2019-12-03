



Two Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies accused of looting a tornado damaged store are under investigation by the department where they are still employed.

Sheriff Marian Brown said the pair, currently on administrative leave, have confessed to theft.

Pair Of Dallas County Deputies Arrested For Theft At Home Depot Implicate Each Other

The agency, she said, will hold hearings with the deputies, before taking any action to terminate them, a normal process that’s been delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a candid interview, Sheriff Brown said she sensed something it would be an unusual case when Home Depot representatives travelled from out of state to report the theft.

“Oh, you better believe it. Yes. Without a doubt!” she responded when asked if she was surprised to learn her deputies were involved.

Sheriff Brown said Home Depot had surveillance video to support the accusations that Deputy Joseph Bobadilla had taken merchandise from the store.

“There was a couple times when our uniform was represented in that video and so that is very disheartening,” said Brown.

When questioned Bobadilla implicated his supervisor, Sgt. Rebecca Evans, who was also arrested.

Investigators are still conducting interviews, but the sheriff believes they have their suspects.

“I am confident that it is an isolated incident there’s no huge conspiracy,” she said.

A greater concern, she believes, is keeping the public’s trust.

“We want them to trust us,” she said. “We are serious about being able to police ourselves. We don’t want that cloud hanging over us.”

The deputies will likely face enhanced charges for committing a crime in a disaster area.

Sheriff Brown said that’s what the law calls for and she has no problem with it.