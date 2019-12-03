DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In his most critical public comments yet, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for accountability and change in the Dallas Police Department.
Mayor Johnson wrote a letter to City Manager T.C. Broadnax on Tuesday saying, “The level of violent crime we have seen through eleven months of 2019 is patently unacceptable.”
He said it’s his expectation that city staff and police work toward making Dallas safer and to do so, he’s requesting the police department to produce a plan to reduce violent crime.
Mayor Johnson said the Dallas Police Department should have a Crime Reduction Plan in place by the end of the year.
“As we approach 2020, it is my expectation that our city staff and our police department will work more aggressively and transparently toward making Dallas safer,” Mayor Johnson wrote.
READ MAYOR JOHNSON’S LETTER HERE:
