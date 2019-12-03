Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A victim of an apparent random shooting on Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway is recovering in the hospital as police continue to search for a suspect.
It happened Monday night at about 10:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of I-635.
Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after a stranger drove up and fired into his/her car.
Dallas Fire Rescue arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition.
This incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.