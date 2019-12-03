LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 51-year-old Dallas resident has entered a guilty plea to conspiring to import a large quantity of heroin and meth into the United States near Laredo.
On Sept. 28, Monica Christine Canales Rodriguez attempted entry into the United States at the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo driving a Toyota Four Runner. During initial inspection, authorities noticed anomalies in all four of the tires. They conducted a search and found 24 bundles of heroin and meth discreetly hidden in the tires.
The heroin and meth had an approximately weight of 48.82 and 13.8 kilograms. The total estimated street value is in excess of $1.3 million.
Canales Rodriguez admitted she had planned to transport the drugs to Dallas where she was expecting payment of $15,000.
She was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing, which will be set at a later date before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana. At that time, she faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million fine.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from CBP. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Day is prosecuting the case.
