  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bus, Comforting of the Souls, DART, donations, Holidays, Santa Cops

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) employees didn’t get quite enough “stuffing” during Thanksgiving.

They are holding their annual holiday “Stuff a Bus” campaign on Friday.

Police officers and DART drivers plan to fill a 40-foot long with unwrapped toys, canned food, socks and blankets.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

New socks and blankets will go to Dallas nursing homes through the charity Comforting of the Souls to help keep residents warm through the holidays. The 2017 campaign collected over 2000 pairs of new socks and 850 blankets.

All unwrapped toys and food collected go to Santa Cops who provide meals and gifts to families officers come across while on-duty.

The bus will be at the SMU/ Mockingbird station parking lot from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments