DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) employees didn’t get quite enough “stuffing” during Thanksgiving.
They are holding their annual holiday “Stuff a Bus” campaign on Friday.
Police officers and DART drivers plan to fill a 40-foot long with unwrapped toys, canned food, socks and blankets.
New socks and blankets will go to Dallas nursing homes through the charity Comforting of the Souls to help keep residents warm through the holidays. The 2017 campaign collected over 2000 pairs of new socks and 850 blankets.
All unwrapped toys and food collected go to Santa Cops who provide meals and gifts to families officers come across while on-duty.
The bus will be at the SMU/ Mockingbird station parking lot from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
