



— A 9-year-old boy who was accidentally killed by his father in a Thanksgiving hunting trip has helped saved the lives of three other people after his organs were donated, his grandfather said.

Colton Williams, a South Carolina fourth-grader, was rabbit hunting with his dad and a family friend in Springfield on Thursday morning when he was accidentally shot by his dad, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Following the tragic incident, Colton’s maternal grandfather, Vince Furtick, revealed that the young boy had helped others by donating his kidneys and his liver.

“God has Colton in his arms now and we truly miss him but rest in the knowledge that we will see him again one day. Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver,” he wrote on Facebook.

Furtick added, “He was the brightest light in our lives and he will be missed greatly.”

A GoFundMe page arranged to cover Colton’s funeral expenses had raised nearly $16,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

“He absolutely loved the outdoors and was such a beautiful, talented little boy,” the page’s description says. “His parents, Brian Williams and Caiti Furtick are two of the best people I have ever met. This devastating loss to their family is so heartbreaking.”

All proceeds that surpass his funeral expenses will go to the Take One Make One, a youth program that teaches teach safe, responsible and ethical hunting skills to children.