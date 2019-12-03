



A father died from injuries sustained after he plummeted from a roof while hanging Christmas lights.

Felipe Gallegos, 39, was working for a client in Rhome when he fell. Gallegos and his wife, Alisha own a business washing windows most of the year and putting up Christmas lights during the holidays.

“He was always happy, always had a smile on his face, always making people laugh. He was there for anybody if they needed anything,” she said.

Alisha said Gallegos had years of experience working on roofs and he knew how to do it safely. She didn’t see exactly what happened when Gallegos fell, but did hear a loud noise and found him laying on the concrete, asking for help. She said the fall was a “freak accident.”

♦ GoFundMe

Gallegos was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery but died from head trauma.

Alisha said she’s still in shock but trying to remain strong for their teenage son.

An outpouring of support for the family since Gallegos died has manifested more than $40,000 in just 48 hours.

Alisha said she’s beyond thankful for everyone’s love and support.