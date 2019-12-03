GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police have arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman outside her apartment on Mustang Drive.

Antony Gonzalez-Acosta is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police said they believe Gonzalez-Acosta was involved in other sexual assaults before he was 17, but he was arrested for latest one.

They’ve stopped looking for a suspect in the other cases.

In the latest case on Sunday, December 1, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the victim was walking back to her apartment in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive when a man in a gray hoodie sweatshirt ran up behind her and grabbed her genital area.

The victim was able to get away and call 911.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the parking lot of the complex and spotted the suspect running after the victim.

After speaking with neighbors, they were able to identify the man in the video as Gonzalez-Acosta.

Officers pulled him over Monday for a traffic violation, and observed clothing worn during the attack inside his vehicle. Gonzalez-Acosta was taken into custody Monday evening. He agreed to speak with detectives and confessed to the sexual assault.

Since the assaults on Mustang began, police say officers have worked diligently to identify the attacker while increasing patrols in the area, alerting residents, keeping apartment managers informed and hosting a number of free self-defense classes for women.

“Grapevine Police appreciates all of the victims who came forward, and would like to thank everyone who called in tips about the attacks, as well as the Department of Public Safety for creating a suspect sketch and local news media for helping warn the public,” the police department said in a news release Tuesday.