FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – He is accused of punching a man in the face before choking and pushing him during a 2016 arrest captured on bodycam, today the trial begins for the Fort Worth police officer who investigators say lied about the incident.

After hours of questioning on Monday a jury was seated to hear the aggravated perjury case against Jon Romer Jr.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Romer last year on charges of official oppression and perjury.

Body camera video shows Romer, who was off-duty and working security at the time, punch and choke then recently released patient Henry Newson at Harris Methodist Hospital.

Discretion Advised: Some people may find the following video disturbing.

Investigators with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office say it was about 4 months after the incident when Romer gave a statement and lied about his use of force against Newson.

During the incident Newsom was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, but the charges were laetr dropped.

If convicted of this charge Romer faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was placed on restricted duty after being indicted and is still a member of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Romer and two hospital security guards, Jeremy Flores and Jonathan Walterbach, are also being sued by Newson.