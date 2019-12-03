Comments
DEEP ELLUM (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers are searching for a man who assaulted two women in the 3000 block of Indiana Street on Sunday morning.
DEEP ELLUM (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers are searching for a man who assaulted two women in the 3000 block of Indiana Street on Sunday morning.
One of the victims told police that the man touched her without her consent as she and a friend were walking to their car about 1 a.m.
He then fled on foot and the women followed. Police said the suspect jumped into his truck and tried to take off. But one of the women told police she tried to stop him from leaving, suffering minor injuries in doing so.
The assault remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.