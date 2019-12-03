WILLOW PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Willow Park Police Department is spreading holiday cheer with the help of the Grinch.
A police employee dressed as the Grinch approaches people in their cars who are obeying traffic laws and handing them a $5 gift card.
Police Chief Carrie West told CBS 11 this is the first year they’ve done this and people are getting a kick out of it.
They’ve also given the Grinch some strange looks as they seem him passing by in a patrol cruiser.
The gift cards were donated by Cafe 23:5.
The Grinch is giving away gift cards to drivers obeying the traffic laws in Willow Park!! pic.twitter.com/jvUTqccdrY
— WP Chief West (@WPPDchief_west) December 3, 2019
She says one goal of the Grinch and citizen interactions is to remind people to drive safely during the busy holiday time.
Willow Park is 22 miles west of Fort Worth.
You must log in to post a comment.