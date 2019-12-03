HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Everyone knows Cindy-Lou Who catches the Grinch stealing her family’s Christmas tree, well a couple of thieves had the same thing on their minds when they went to a lot in Texas.
Police say these Grinches weren’t green but they did try and swipe Christmas trees from a grocery store in Houston.
Tis the season for Christmas cheer but over the weekend workers at a Kroger tree lot saw a pair helping themselves to two large trees.
“It was crazy,” said Christmas tree salesman Henry Wooley. “We just didn’t know what to do.”
An adult man and woman are accused of putting trees in their truck then trying to get away. But Houston police were lively and quick and the chase for the alleged thieves finished in a flash — it only lasted a few minutes and reached about 25 miles per hour.
No one was injured and the pair have been charged with theft.
Bah Humbug! 🎄🎄
