DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of a well-known shopping center in Dallas that was hit hard by a tornado in October, will now have to be torn down.

Regency Centers said it notified its affected tenants Monday.

The firm’s Senior Manager of Communications Eric Davidson said Tuesday morning that they will rebuild the shopping center at the southeast corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane, one of the most premier intersections in Dallas.

Not all of the center is being demolished.

Davidson said Central Market will be rebuilt and that the McDonald’s and building next door that houses other shops including White House Black Market, Nothing Bundt Cakes and the restaurant Neighborhood Services will reopen.

But multiple shops, including the Gap, The Gents Place and restaurants Fish City Grill and My Family’s Pizza are among those facing the wrecking ball.

Frank Nuccio, owner of My Family’s Pizza vowed to reopen there.

“To all our loyal customers, we’re going to be back,” said Nuccio.

He said he not only lost his 800 square foot restaurant, but an office and his kitchen at the same center.

While temporary, Nuccio said he was sad at first because the restaurant is such a special place for him and his family. “We’ve been in this shopping center since 1962. That’s 57 years. Everyone knows us in the metroplex as the old Pizza by Marco. We had to change our name unfortunately a few years ago, but I grew up right down the street from here.”

It’s a similar story for Bill Bayne who said he feels the same way about the shopping center, his loyal customers and team members.

He opened Fish City Grill 16 years ago.

“This store held and holds a very special place in our hearts, our company’s hearts, and hopefully in the neighborhood’s heart as well,” said Bayne.

Bayne said his company has grown to 20 restaurants in four states, and he doesn’t hesitate to say he will rebuild here. “We had three stores when we opened this one. This is the kind of store that was really the catalyst for growing for as much as we have grown it’s been a great store.”

Ben Davis owns The Gents Place, which has been at the shopping center for seven years.

He said he’d been waiting to hear what would happen to the location, but when the answer came after six weeks, David said it was still difficult to hear. “When the news hit, when it’s actually final, it’s pretty devastating for us. I feel like we’ve lost a member of our family.”

Davis owns shops at other locations as well, but said being at Preston and Royal has been ideal.

He also said he hopes to rebuild here, but if that’s not possible, he would reopen as close to this popular intersection as possible.

“Real estate is hard to come by. Everyone’s looking for real estate right now. There are some openings. We’ve done a cursory look at locations but we wanted to hear from the landlord first and hopefully will have a meeting this week to see if there’s a reason for us to stay,” said Davis.

Davis said he wants to see the financial assistance offered by Regency Centers.

Davidson says the company hopes to file its plans with the city at the beginning of the new year.

The shop owners CBS 11 spoke with said they expect it could take up to a year and a half to reopen at the shopping center.