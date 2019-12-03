DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, a former teammate of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, weighed in on the state of the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

The team started the season 3-0 and expectations were suddenly very high inside and outside the locker room.

Nine games later the team is 6-6 but still in first place in the weak NFC East.

Aikman, the three-time Super Bowl champion, said the challenge of coaching the Cowboys cannot be understated.

“I think Jason’s a heck of a football coach,” said Aikman. “I think this is a really hard job, one of the hardest jobs in football… At some point I think there comes a time, unless you’re Bill Belichick in New England, it’s time for a change.”

Aikman said the story of the Cowboys’ season and Jason Garrett’s future with the team has not yet been written and he believes the Cowboys can go on the run in the final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.

“I think they’re talented enough to do it. I think they have the right kind of people. But whatever happens down the road, I’m not worried about Jason Garrett, he’ll be just fine. I think he’s proven the quality of the person he is as well as as a head coach.”

Aikman pointed out the team is not run traditionally as most organizations are with a general manager who is not the owner of the team.

“I don’t think you can look at three playoff wins in the last 25 years and surmise that all of the problems over that time have been as a result of coaching. I think you look at the top and say, ‘how are we doing it from the top’.”

Aikman received the Heart of Dallas Award Tuesday night for his contributions to the United Way.