BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Burleson are searching for three people who they believe were involved in a robbery last week where a 71-year-old was tased and then had her purse stolen.
The robbery happened on Nov. 27 in the parking lot of a Ross on N. Burleson Boulevard. According to police, two women used a taser on the victim, stole her purse and then fled the scene in a nearby SUV.
During the investigation, police learned the suspects used the 71-year-old’s credit cards at stores in Arlington and Mansfield after the robbery.
Police were able to get surveillance images of the three people who they believe were involved in the robbery. Police believe a third person was driving the SUV that the suspects jumped into.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burleson police at 817.426.9392 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.
