Filed Under:Burleson, DFW News, robbery, Stolen Purse, taser

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Burleson are searching for three people who they believe were involved in a robbery last week where a 71-year-old was tased and then had her purse stolen.

The robbery happened on Nov. 27 in the parking lot of a Ross on N. Burleson Boulevard. According to police, two women used a taser on the victim, stole her purse and then fled the scene in a nearby SUV.

During the investigation, police learned the suspects used the 71-year-old’s credit cards at stores in Arlington and Mansfield after the robbery.

Burleson police are searching for three people who they believe were involved in a robbery where a 71-year-old woman was tased. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

Police were able to get surveillance images of the three people who they believe were involved in the robbery. Police believe a third person was driving the SUV that the suspects jumped into.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burleson police at 817.426.9392 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

