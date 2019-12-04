NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not just that in Texas holiday displays are bigger, but they’re often brighter and more creative (at least in the eye of a true Texan).

In North Texas, here are the top five free Christmas lights displays.

Deerfield Neighborhood (Plano)

When Deerfield was being built in the 1980s, the builders were worried many would think the neighborhood was too far north of Dallas. So to get people to come look at the homes, builders offered homeowner a $5,000 prize for best decorated home. Several neighbors became very competitive. These days prize money is long gone but bragging rights are not. This year visitors can text a vote for their favorite front yard displays.

Frisco Square

Drive down Coleman Boulevard between Toyota Stadium and Frisco’s city hall and you will go through a choreographed 200,000 light display. Adding to the experience, on Friday and Saturday nights snow flurries are guaranteed in the forecast even when the temperature is 70°.

Vitruvian Park (Addison)

The 12-acre park in Addison offers one of North Texas’ more contemporary displays. Hundreds of single-colored LED wrapped trees have become the signature of the display at the Vitruvian Park.

Interlochen Neighborhood (Arlington)

In Tarrant County no neighborhood does holiday lights quite like the Interlochen neighborhood. This year’s front yard displays includes a miniature Eiffel Tower, robots and helicopters. In one yard alone, there are nearly 20 figures of Santa Claus. Nothing in this neighborhood is considered over-the-top. The week before Christmas the neighborhood becomes so packed with visitors, the Arlington Police Department has to direct traffic.

Centennial Park Lights

The downtown Irving park decorated with 60,000 lights, In some spots, the lights create reflections in Delaware Creek, which runs through the park. The lights are on nightly from Dec. 7-25, from dusk till 10. It’s free.