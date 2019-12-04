Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A competency trial got underway in Dallas Wednesday to determine if Armando Luis Juarez is competent to stand trial for capital murder next year.
Juarez is accused of shooting and killing Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander and wounding Officer Crystal Almeida, as well as a Home Depot loss prevention officer in April 2018.
It all started with a shoplifting incident at the Northeast Dallas Home Depot.
The then-Dallas County District Attorney Fatih Johnson announced the office would seek the death penalty against Juarez.
A grand jury returned five counts, including capital murder and attempted capital murder, against Juarez.
