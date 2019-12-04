Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man who was last seen in the 7900 block of Olusta Drive.
Michael Campbell was last seen December 3, 2019 at about 11 p.m.
He’s described as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 195 pounds. Campbell was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots. He also missing his front four top teeth. Police said he may be a danger to himself or in need of assistance.
If anyone has any information about the location of Michael Campbell, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.
