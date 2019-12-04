GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple of car thieves are behind bars after leading police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck.
Garland police arrested Luis Gerardo Ruiz, 29, and Jose Oscar Garcia, 29, of Dallas.
A witness told police the men stole a white Chevrolet in the 1200 block of High Meadow Dr.
Garland officers, with the assistance of the DPS helicopter, found the truck in Rowlett. But when they tried to stop Ruiz, he fled. During the pursuit a Garland Police car was disabled after Ruiz hit it.
Ruiz and Garcia eventually stopped in the 200 block of E. Kingsbridge where they fled on foot but were caught.
Ruiz is charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault against a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. Garcia is charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest.
The investigation is ongoing; however, investigators believe Ruiz and Garcia were involved in other crimes in Garland.
