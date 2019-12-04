GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Texas Rangers arrested Edward Michael Pautenis, 59, for the murder of his wife, Jennifer Pautenis, 29, who has been missing since October 20.
The Sheriff’s Office said Edward Pautenis was arrested Wednesday in the 2100 block of Ruth Smith Drive in Granbury.
He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence and is currently in the Hood County Jail awaiting arraignment.
“We are currently working a scene in Hood County where human remains are being recovered and may be the remains of Jennifer Pautenis,” the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The remains will be sent to a forensic lab for identification and processing for DNA to confirm the identity of the remains.
“I’m glad to see this case move forward. My investigators have worked non-stop since Jennifer was reported missing and my hope is, we give Jennifer’s family some type of closure on this terrible tragedy,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds.
