GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate-20 near Highway 360 Wednesday morning.
Officials on scene said the crash near the 360 interchange killed a pedestrian and that two vehicles were involved. The crash has the eastbound lanes of I-20 closed in that area going into Grand Prairie.
Traffic could be seen backed up from Collins Street in Arlington. The highway is expected to be closed going into rush hour as authorities continue to investigate the crash and what may have caused it.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
