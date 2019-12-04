



– They’re not the kind of footwear that comes to mind when you think about Grammy nominated rappers…. but North Texas native Post Malone is hoping his latest collaboration with Crocs will be another winner.

While Posty won’t be there in person, he is paying it forward and arranged to give away free pairs of the clogs to employees, fans and customers at the Chicken Express restaurant in Southlake where he used to work.

Before he was a superstar #PostMalone was just a kid named Austin serving up chicken at #ChickenExpress in @CityofSouthlake this is why he is gifting @Crocs to hundreds of his fans here today. FYI, “Posty” is not here. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/8gUk2KFKSM — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) December 4, 2019

In a Vanity Fair interview Posty said, “I worked here because I was trying to make some money so I could buy some Versace shoes.”

Well, the rapper’s Crocs aren’t haute couture but he’s gifting sets of the new Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clog to those who make their way to the fast food restaurant.

This isn’t the first time Posty teamed up with Crocs — his first three collabs sold out in minutes. According to the company, “The fourth installment of the Post Malone x Crocs collaboration is an innovative shoe, designed by Post Malone himself.”

The new rubber shoe is a blue and black camouflage clog, with a chunky sole, revolving straps on the back and an adjustable hook and loop closure.

In a press statement Posty said, “I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they [Crocs] gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat.”

For those who can’t get to Southlake in time (the shoes are only available today, while supplies last) the exclusive Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max goes on sale online and in select retail stores on December 10 — they’ll set you back $59.99.