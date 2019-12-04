SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop turned drug bust for Southlake police yielded a Glock 40 caliber handgun, 100 grams of marijuana and 212 Ecstasy tablets in the shape of Homer Simpson, or imprinted with James Bond 007 and MTV.
The tabs are colorful, resembling candy or Flintstones vitamins.
Officers pulled over a black 4-door Chrysler 300 after the driver ran a stop sign while traveling northbound Village Center to the eastbound Highway 114 service road.
They made the loop under the bridge and ended up at Scooter’s gas station. Officers found that the driver had a Texas Crime Information Center theft warrant out of the Arlington Police Department, so he was placed under arrest for that.
Police said there was an “overwhelming smell of pot.”
During an inventory search of the car they found a compartment in the trunk where the gun and drugs were hidden.
In addition to the Arlington warrant, the driver was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
