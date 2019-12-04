SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas towing service is mourning the loss of one of their workers after he was shot and killed while on the job.
Police said Zach Johnson, 24, was towing a vehicle in Sanger early Monday morning when a man who claimed to own the vehicle, allegedly shot and killed him.
Sanger Police arrested Barry DeGeorge, 37.
He’s being held in the Denton County Jail charged with murder.
Police said he fired on Johnson from his third floor hotel window.
Johnson’s boss said DeGeorge killed a man who was just trying to do his job.
“This is the first… hopefully the last employee I ever lose,” said Joke Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service. “It’s just a sad sad ending to something so senseless.”
Johnson’s funeral is set for Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.