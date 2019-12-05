VERNON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager accused of fatally shooting multiple people at Santa Fe High School last year has been moved to a North Texas mental health hospital after a judge ruled that he is mentally unfit to stand trial.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis arrived at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon from the Galveston County Jail on Thursday.
Around 8 a.m. May 18, 2018, Pagourtzis opened fire at the high school — killing ten and injuring over a dozen more. He was shortly arrested and charged with multiple counts of capital murder and attempted murder.
Attorney Katy-Marie Lyles said she’s happy he was admitted to the hospital so quickly, as there is a waiting list for such facilities.
Pagourtzis’s Feb. 18 trial is on hold because of his treatment at the hospital.
