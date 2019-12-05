ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department was awarded third place in the national program that honors communities for participation in the National Night Out Campaign.
In early October, Arlington PD hosted National Night Out with more than 252 neighborhood parties celebrating together throughout the city. The department then submitted a package detailing all of the activities, planning and culmination of the special evening.
“While Arlington has maintained a position in the top 10 for many years, we are excited that we were still in the top three after receiving first place in 2018. What’s more important to me is that our community increased the number of parties by 41 this year thereby enhancing citizen engagement efforts which are at the core of our geographic policing philosophy,” said Police Chief Will Johnson. “Our team does an incredible job putting National Night Out together, which reinforces our strong bonds and relationships with the citizens and businesses of Arlington.”
The rankings are based on a number of factors, including the overall quality of a community’s National Night Out citizen engagement campaign, neighborhood participation and law enforcement involvement. Arlington PD was awarded 2nd place in 2017 and First Place in 2018.
National Night Out is an important component in our community policing philosophy. Police-community partnerships, coupled with citizen participation, create safer and stronger neighborhoods.
For communities in Category 1 which have a population of 300,000 or more, here are the 2019 rankings:
Minneapolis, MN
San Antonio, TX
Arlington, TX
Seattle, WA
Los Angeles County, CA
Columbus, OH
Chesterfield County, VA
St. Paul, MN
Stockton, CA
Louisville Metro / Jefferson County, KY
Collin County, TX
Morris County, NJ
El Paso County, TX
The State of Texas won first place over other participating states.
