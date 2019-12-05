DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Boeing is pushing forward with a campaign to convince industry officials that the 737 Max will be safe.
The company invited union officials and other insiders to Seattle for meetings, factory tours and flight-simulator rides.
Boeing hopes flight attendants and pilots will help convince travelers that the plane will be safe after changes have been made to a flight-control system implicated in two crashes that killed hundreds of people.
Boeing is checking off some things it must do before the Max can fly again, but it still needs a certification flight with FAA and approval for updated pilot-training material.
