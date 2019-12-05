CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys won the toss and elected to go on a 75-yard, 17-play, nearly nine-minute drive that ended in a Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown.

On the Chicago Bears first drive, quarterback Mitch Trubisky drove them down into the red zone before throwing an interception to Jordan Lewis inside the 1-yard line.

The Cowboys went three and out and had to punt from inside their end zone and the Bears got the ball near midfield.

The Cowboys led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Less than three minutes in to the second quarter, Trubisky found Allen Robinson on second and goal for a 5-yard touchdown pass tying the game 7-7.

The Cowboys went three and out on their next possession.

The Bears drove down for a 36-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro to give the Bears a 10-7 lead.

The Cowboys Brett Maher then missed a 42-yard field goal attempt on Dallas’ next drive.

Visiting kickers are 1 out of 7 at Soldier Field this season on field goal attempts of 40 yards or more.

“The tackling has been not good for the Dallas Cowboys,” Joe Buck said on the Thursday Night Football broadcast during the Bears next possession.

“It’s been bad all season,” Troy Aikman said in response.

The Bears drove 68 yards in a little more than two minutes. That drive ended in a touchdown pass to Robinson with 10 seconds left in the half, giving the Bears a 17-7 lead.

Dak Prescott was a quiet 6 for 13 for 60 yards passing in the first half, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Trubisky was 12 of 17 for 126 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.