DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flames tore through a northwest Dallas apartment complex just after midnight Thursday.
When firefighters arrived at the Chase Place Apartments, in the 3300 block of Chapel Creek Drive near Dallas Love Field Airport, they found flames coming from the roof of a 2-story townhouse building.
It was the actions of a stranger that helped all the residents in the building escape safely. “Everybody was asleep, especially considering what time the fire started,” explained Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans. “Thankfully there was someone who was passing by and actually saw the fire. They took it upon themselves to jump out and notify residents that there was something going on and everybody needed to get out.”
First responders said initially the fire seemed to be confined to the attic, but that it begin to spread from unit-to-unit, moving toward the opposite end of the building. Though the blaze grew to 3-alarms crews were able to extinguish it quickly.
Firefighters saved roughly half of the units in the 9-townhouse building, but significant damage happened when part of the roof collapsed.
No residents or any of the more than 70 firefighters were injured. As it stands, the Red Cross is helping some 30 residents who have been left homeless.
