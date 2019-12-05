DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW International Airport’s board has approved American Airlines’ proposal for a new kitchen.
A spokesperson for the company said the current kitchen was built in 1982 and can no longer handle the growing number of flights American operates. Transferring food and drinks to planes can be a problem. This summer, it caused 2,300 flight delays.
“Obviously if it’s nearby, the logistics in theory should be better so hopefully it works out for them,” traveler Kevin Blake said.
Another traveler, Patrick Smith, said it seems like it could be an excuse.
“It seems like it could be an excuse, you know to blame it on someone else or some other thing… Let’s just blame it on the kitchen,” Smith said.
The new kitchen is estimated to cost about $100 million and will sit on 21 acres American is leasing on the southwest part of the airport.
Construction on the kitchen will begin in January 2020 and should take around 18 months to complete.
