DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District has changed its plans to rebuild three schools severely damaged by the tornados that hit Dallas in late October.

“We have to go fast,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. “Our goal, we want to reopen this school by August 2022. Our relocation was a sprint, we got that done overnight, but now the marathon is how you rebuild the buildings.”

The new plan will take three years and cost $100 million, with only half coming from insurance.

Instead of rebuilding Jefferson High, Cary Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary Schools; the district is following what is now called The Jefferson Realignment Plan.

Under the plan, the district would build a new Jefferson Campus, but a special wing or “lower grade plan” would be the Walnut Hill Languages Academy that combines elementary and middle school grades.

Cary Middle School would not be rebuilt though.

“Cary is destroyed,” Hinojosa said. “It’s a total loss.”

The new plan would not only affect the three destroyed schools but other surrounding campuses, too.

Another elementary school would be retooled also as a K-8 talented and gifted campus and five other elementary schools would gain a 6th grade.

Currently, the students from the destroyed schools are spread across four other campuses.

About 2000 students are bussed every school day to west and northwest Dallas campuses that were previously closed.

Parents will meet Thursday night at W.T. White High School to discuss the proposals.