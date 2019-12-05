



– A Granbury man ended the six-week search for his wife by leading investigators to her remains.

Hundreds of volunteers had been trying to find Jenn Pautenis, 29, since late October.

The search spread from Texas to Florida, but it all led back to Hood County.

Friends of Jenn Pautenis had made plans weeks ago for a vigil Thursday night as they continued their search.

That vigil is still going to happen, but now, without that slim hope they had they might one day find her alive.

Ed Pautenis, 59, is in the Hood County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

He is accused of killing his wife Jenn, a mother of two.

Investigators said they believed early on their were holes in Ed Pautenis’ story, that his wife had simply walked out on him and the kids.

He cooperated with several interviews during the last month.

Then investigators recovered Jenn’s van in Florida where they couple used to live.

They said they recovered other evidence as well and on Wednesday, had enough to charge Ed Pautenis with tampering with evidence in the case.

Once they brought him in, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said after a long conversation, Pautenis confessed to what they needed to figure out what happened to Jenn.

“We went out he said he didn’t exactly remember the address or anything like that where he put the body. So we went on a trip. And we didn’t know where we were going until he said, right over here,” said Sheriff Deeds.

Investigators are not revealing how Jenn Pautenis was killed or the motive for her murder.

Their children, a 7-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were likely in the house when she was killed, authorities said.

They are currently in foster care.