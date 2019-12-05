Comments
(CBS 11) – Today’s song is from Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.
“Run Run Rudolph“ was written by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie.
Legendary rock and roll performer Chuck Berry made it famous in 1958.
Many other artists have performed this song as well, such as Kelly Clarkson, Lynyrd Skynard and The Grateful Dead.
Yet the Bryan Adams version from 1987 really rocks!
You can hear this song on KLUV-FM HD3/Dallas and KDMX-FM/Dallas, “102-9 NOW.”
Enjoy! Turn it up loud, too.
