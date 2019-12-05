Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland is hosting its annual Christmas on The Square tree lighting Thursday night.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting set for 7:00 p.m on the Downtown Garland Square at 520 W. State Street.
It will be choreographed to music and fireworks.
Santa will handle the countdown!
Attendees can take pictures with Santa.
And there will be “snow” at the snow hill.
There will also be food vendors on hand.
Christmas on the Square is open nightly through December 31.
