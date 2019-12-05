  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland is hosting its annual Christmas on The Square tree lighting Thursday night.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting set for 7:00 p.m on the Downtown Garland Square at 520 W. State Street.

It will be choreographed to music and fireworks.

Santa will handle the countdown!

Christmas on The Square tree lighting in Garland in 2018 (courtesy: city of Garland)

Attendees can take pictures with Santa.

And there will be “snow” at the snow hill.

There will also be food vendors on hand.

For more details, click here.

Christmas on the Square is open nightly through December 31.

