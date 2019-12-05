FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sixty children will have gifts to unwrap on Christmas day thanks to an All Saints’ Episcopal School kindergarten class that raised $3,000 for their Angel Tree Project.
The students attended a special Chapel service Wednesday where Salvation Army representatives accepted the gifts and spoke about how supporting the Salvation Army impacts the community.
The Kindergarten Angel Tree Project started in 2005 as a service learning initiative and has evolved into an interdisciplinary, semester-long project. Kindergarten students sell popsicles every Friday afternoon for $0.50/ea. to students age 3 – Sixth Grade.
And the life lesson doesn’t stop there.
Kindergarten students connect the project to classroom objectives by creating charts to track their progress, reading their Angel’s wish list, learning about coins and dollars, researching average prices for each item on the wish list to determine a budget, prioritizing and creating a shopping list based on a projected budget, and then actually spending a morning shopping for the Angel.
