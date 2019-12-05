Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.
“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi’s announcement is a formal indication that the House will move forward with impeaching Mr. Trump after weeks of hearings.
