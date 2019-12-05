  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Articles Of Impeachment, Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, impeach, impeachment, impeachment inquiry, Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2019. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s announcement is a formal indication that the House will move forward with impeaching Mr. Trump after weeks of hearings.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments