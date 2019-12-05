Comments
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 72-year-old man has been charged with using an axe to kill his daughter and teenage grandson at their home in Corpus Christi in September.
The Caller Times reported Wednesday that a Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on Nov. 22 on charges of capital murder in the Sept. 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman.
Sahi — who was arrested at the home after the attack — is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad.
