ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers will be heading into the 2020 season with a new ballpark and some new uniforms.
On Wednesday, the team unveiled several new uniforms at Texas Live! as their new home, Globe Life Field, heads into the final stages of construction.
Two of the uniforms feature the word “Rangers” across the front of the jersey, which the team said is the first time they’ve used that word on their home jerseys since 2008.
The team also showed off its new secondary logo with the letters “TX” on the patch.
The new powder blue jerseys appear to be the standout of the new ones unveiled as it has garnered mixed reaction from fans. The team said these jerseys will be worn for Sunday games.
The Rangers will look to debut their new uniforms in their new home starting in March 2020.
