FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Another data breach has happened in North Texas, this time possibly affecting thousands of Fort Worth Water Department customers.
Officials announced Thursday that the credit card information of some 3,000 customers may have been compromised. The breach impacts those who recently paid their water bill online.
Anyone who made electronic payments between August 27, 2019 and October, 23, 2019 may have had their information — including cardholder’s name, credit card billing address, credit card number, card type, credit card security code and card expiration date — compromised.
According to CentralSquare, Fort Worth’s vendor that powers the online payment system, an unauthorized party inserted code into the software to capture personal credit/debit card payment information from customers.
The malicious code has been removed and the water department has “initiated an expanded security review.” The City also replaced the server supporting the online payment system.
Officials say anyone who set up recurring payments and with a bank account or credit card on file, or who paid their water bill by phone or in person are not affected by the breach.
The City is offering one year of free credit monitoring for customers who may have had their information unlawfully accessed.
