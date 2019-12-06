MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors said he got on a Megabus in Grand Prairie headed to Memphis, but Corey Young had more than clothes in his luggage.
The parolee from Arkansas, who was found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine and two guns, is going to jail for drug and weapons violations.
Young was convicted Wednesday of possession of meth with intent to sell and a weapons charge.
The 42-year-old was wearing a red coat with gold glitter when organized crime officers boarded and searched a Megabus that had arrived at a Memphis bus station from North Texas in January, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Young ran from his seat at the rear of the bus to the upper deck, leaving behind a carry-on bag containing four freezer bags with 10 pounds of meth inside, and two handguns, investigators said.
Young was released after he denied owning the bag,. He was later arrested after further investigation showed that he boarded the bus with the bag in Dallas County.
Young previously pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He also has seven other felony convictions and is on parole for a drug conviction in Texas. He also has a pending drug case in Arkansas.
Young is being held without bond and faces 18 to 49 years in prison.
