



A northern New Mexico sheriff says Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was legally impaired by alcohol and driving 95 miles per hour when she and another driver were killed in a three-vehicle crash in September.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says in a statement Thursday that toxicology testing showed the Wylie native had a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent.

That is more than three times the legal limit for impaired driving. Holgrefe says on-board computer data also indicated Harris was driving 102 mph before the crash.

Hogrefe says the other driver killed, who was only 16-years-old didn’t have any alcohol in her system.

Harris’ publicist released a statement to Billboard shortly after the news of the singer’s death broke:

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” her publicist told Billboard. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

The North Texas native’s latest work was a self-titled EP that was released in March. She previously recorded two other albums: “Taking It Back” and “What The Heart Wants.”

In her last tweet before her death, it appeared she was on her way to Taos. According to her website, she was scheduled to perform at Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Taos.

She tweeted: “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”

The 30-year-old was survived by her 6-year-old daughter named Corbie.

A GoFundMe page was started to raise $50,000 for funeral expenses and to start a college fund for the little girl.