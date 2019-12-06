ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – With another ugly loss by the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, the calls are growing louder for a coaching change.

The hashtag #FireGarrett is trending on Twitter in the Metroplex and fans had plenty to say bright and early on Friday.

On the Shan & RJ Show at 105.3 The Fan, the phone lines opened early for callers to vent their frustrations.

Where does the team go from here? Who should be the head coach? When will a change be made? Those questions were all topics of conversation on morning sports talk radio.

The Cowboys lost to the Chicago Bears 24-31. That drops the team record to 6-7, with The ‘Boys losing the last 7 of 10 games.

It’s up to Jerry Jones to make the decision on any leadership changes, though.

“That is what devastates DFW so much. It’s a punch to the stomach that he could still stay loyal, that he could still stay with Jason, even through we’ve seen everything this year. The best thing for Jason or the worst thing for Cowboys fans is that the Eagles are at 11-3 at this time,” said Shan & RJ.

What does the coach say? Jason Garrett made his scheduled call into the radio show at 8:30 a.m. — as he does the day after every game.

Shan & RJ asked what he would say to fans questioning why they should expect things to change. Saying that the responsibility to improve falls on the entire team Garrett replied, “I believe in our guys. I believe in our coaches. I believe in our players. We’ve done some good things at different points this season, [but it] it certainly hasn’t been consistent enough.”

Garrett went on to say that he thinks the Cowboys are capable of better. “I believe we can be that team… I believe we can be that team that can play at a high level,” he said. “The last 11 days have not been good – three losses against some tough football teams, but we didn’t well enough to win and we have to look at ourselves and we have to dig back in and go to work.”

The coach said there were times in the Bears game where players were doing too much. “Guys wanna win. Guys put a lot into this. Guys work hard in practice. When it comes game time they’re putting everything out there to win. And the most important thing is to be disciplined to do your job,” he said.

A number of callers Friday questioned the lack or fight or drive in the players. To that Garrett said, “I thought we were battling we just didn’t play well enough. We have to make sure we address the reasons why.”

Fans aren’t the only ones frustrated, the players are as well. “A lot goes into it and when it doesn’t work out it’s disappointing, Garrett said. “But you gotta step right back up and you gotta get back to work.”

Team owner Jerry Jones called in to The Fan at 10:30 a.m.