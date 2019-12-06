Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A federal judge who plans to dismiss a woman’s lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker, wants the woman’s name made public.
While an appeals court put the order on hold, legal experts say such actions are not unprecedented as judges have wide discretion in deciding whether to make a name public.
However, advocates for sexual assault survivors say such rulings can have a chilling effect on whether victims come forward.
The alleged victim continues to fight for anonymity.
