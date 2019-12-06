  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (CBSDFW.COM) – An active-duty sailor from Texas opened fire, killing two civilian employees, before fatally turning the gun on himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday.

The Department of Defense identified the shooter as Gabriel Antonio Romero. The Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman served on the USS Columbia, a submarine stationed at Pearl Harbor.

Romero killed a metals inspector apprentice named Vincent J. Kapoi and shop planner named Roldan A. Agustin. Both victims were from Hawaii.

The USS Columbia remains in dry-dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for routine maintenance.

Officials have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

 

 

